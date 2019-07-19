Agency provides elderly and community heat safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — With temperatures expected to be high this weekend, a local agency wants to provide the community with some heat safety tips for the summer.

“Heat affects the elderly differently than it does other people,” said Shelley Hale, Director of Agency of Aging and Disability. “Those older adults tend to stay cold all the time and don’t know how hot it is when they get outside, so they overheat very easily.”

Hale says that although the heat can affect the elderly, it’s also important to check on your neighbors, older adults, and friends and family, especially during the hot summer months.

“Make sure that they have air conditioning, fans,” Hale said. “Make sure that they are going outside either early in the morning or later in the evening if they have to get out.”

Hale says wearing the appropriate clothing is a key factor in staying safe from the heat.

“Wearing light colored clothing, a hat, sunscreen if you have to get out, and making sure we are staying hydrated with clear liquids like water and juices, even Gatorade,” Hale said. “Things like that are going to be highly important to prevent dehydration.”

Hale says to spend as much time as possible in air conditioned spaces.

“Please go ahead and turn it on in the heat of the day,” Hale said. “Maybe set it at a low temperature or little bit higher, but make sure you have it running in these extreme temperatures. Just please make sure you are checking on your folks. It is so important. We lose folks every year to extreme heat, and a lot of the time it is preventable.”

Hale also says people can visit a senior center if they need to go to a cool location.

The senior centers are open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

