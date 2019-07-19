Ceremony held for CIT program graduates

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A special ceremony was held for those graduating the Crisis Intervention Team.

16 participants in the CIT program were recognized during a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon at the West Tennessee Regional Training Center.

The 40-hour program brings together members from law enforcement, mental health providers, hospitals and individuals with mental illness and their families to improve responses for people in crisis.

“This was a fun class for me,” said CIT graduate Heather Defoe. “It was fun to be able to do this class. It gave me another perspective on a whole other world that we usually get to see every day.”

State Representative Chris Todd spoke at the event.