Chizik visits Milan to speak to local football players

MILAN, Tenn. — Former Auburn head football coach and current SEC Network analyst, Gene Chizik, took time to speak to local high school football players tonight in Milan.

It was a part of First Baptist Milan’s Night of Champions event, in which Chizik spoke about various life experiences in the college football world, while also sharing his personal testimony.

In his message tonight, Coach Chizik was able to explain the key values and principles that can be gained from playing the game of football.