Energy efficiency heat safety tips
It’s no secret that it is heating up outside.
Here are some energy efficiency heat tips to keep your body and your wallet cooled off:
- Use blinds and shades to keep the inside cool.
- Close draperies on windows in direct sunlight to keep the heat out.
- Keep your thermostat as high as you can while remaining comfortable. Most energy businesses recommend 75 degrees.
- Be sure your filters are clean.
- Use fans to increase comfort. Running a fan will allow you to increase your thermostat setting by 4 degrees without reducing comfort, but remember to turn fans off when you leave the room.
- Seal the hot air out.
- Avoid using appliances and lights that create heat.
- On hot days, avoid using ovens or stoves, and instead use the microwave or grill outside.
- Plant some trees. Trees can shade your home and have a significant impact on your energy bill.