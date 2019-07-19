Energy efficiency heat safety tips

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

It’s no secret that it is heating up outside.

Here are some energy efficiency heat tips to keep your body and your wallet cooled off:

  • Use blinds and shades to keep the inside cool.
  • Close draperies on windows in direct sunlight to keep the heat out.
  • Keep your thermostat as high as you can while remaining comfortable. Most energy businesses recommend 75 degrees.
  • Be sure your filters are clean.
  • Use fans to increase comfort. Running a fan will allow you to increase your thermostat setting by 4 degrees without reducing comfort, but remember to turn fans off when you leave the room.
  • Seal the hot air out.
  • Avoid using appliances and lights that create heat.
  • On hot days, avoid using ovens or stoves, and instead use the microwave or grill outside.
  • Plant some trees. Trees can shade your home and have a significant impact on your energy bill.
