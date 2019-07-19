First responders to host free event, raise money for MDA Foundation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local first responders want to give back to their community this weekend.

Errick Merriweather, a public education coordinator, says that the Annual First Responder Appreciation Day is how they want to give back.

“On that day, we’re going to feed the community,” Merriweather said.

The Jackson Fire Department is excited to grill out for the whole community.

“It’s a free event, first of all,” said Latrell Billingsley, a public education officer. “We’ll have free hamburgers and hotdogs for everyone who comes out and just support the community.”

The Jackson Fire Department is expecting the Ballpark at Jackson to be filled with 400 people during this event.

“The ballpark will be full with families, everybody ready to have fun,” Merriweather said. “All our local agencies, they’ll be here to participate.”

Along with party jumpers and other activities, kids will get the chance to meet emergency personnel.

“They can talk to the first responders, look at the vehicles, the fire trucks, police, ambulance, helicopters,” Merriweather said. “They’ll be able to walk around, get information, education.”

“We may even get one of the firetrucks to spray the kids, who knows,” Billingsley said.

And they’re doing it for a good cause.

“With Fill the Boot, we raise money for the MDA Foundation, and we donate, give all the money to them, and hopefully they can find a cure for this disease,” Merriweather said.

The event will be at the Ballpark at Jackson Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.