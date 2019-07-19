Jackson Police searching for person abusing children in viral video

JACKSON, T enn.–A video of children being punched and thrown is going viral.

Jackson Police are trying to find the person responsible for the abuse. Jackson Police say the video is going around on Facebook shows children, possibly in a child care facility, being abused.

Jackson Police say the video shows children being slapped and punched and thrown on a hard floor. One child has head trauma and another child was also choked by an unidentified person.

Police describe one child as African American wearing a blue shirt sitting in a green high chair. Two other children are lying on the floor; one is wearing a black outfit and the other child is wearing a dark blue shirt.

Jackson Police are not releasing the video and it is unclear where the video originated from, but if anyone has information that will assist in locating the children, the offender, or the property, contact Lieutenant D. Jones at 731-425-8400.