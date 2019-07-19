Margaret Ann Minton Odom, age 83, resident of Memphis and wife of William “Bill” Odom, Jr., departed this life Tuesday evening, July 16, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Odom will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Mike Mays of Macon Road Church of Christ in Memphis officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery at Oakland. A visitation for Mrs. Odom will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Margaret was born October 14, 1935 in Scotts Hill, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joe Dee Minton and Loura Hickman Maness Minton. She was a graduate of Scotts Hill High School and a homemaker throughout her life. She was married July 3, 1959 to William Noble “Bill” Odom, Jr. and was a member of Macon Road Church of Christ. Margaret was most recently a resident of the Memphis area and enjoyed cross-stitching, ceramics, cooking and special times with her family and friends.

Mrs. Odom is survived by her husband of 60 years, William “Bill” Odom, Jr. of Memphis, TN; two sons, William Lyndon Odom, Sr. of Hickory Valley, TN, Robert Kevin Odom of Memphis, TN; four grandchildren, William Lyndon Odom, Jr. (Abby) of Williston, TN, Stephanie German of Somerville, TN, Patrick Kevin Odom (Heather) of Coldwater, MS, Jeremy Wade Odom (Breanna) of Hernando, MS; and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Jo Minton Long and two brothers, James Robert Minton and Dee Hickman Minton.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Patrick Odom, Will Odom, Jeremy Odom and Clay Morris.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Macon Road Church of Christ, 4004 Macon Road, Memphis, TN 38122-2321.

