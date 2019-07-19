MSYC hosts annual fish fry, plans to expand building

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A local summer camp needs help to make room for all the campers.

The Mid-South Youth Camp is gearing up for their final week, and on Sunday they’ll have their annual fish fry.

“The money this year is going towards our dining hall project,” said Beth Naylor, a Mid-South Youth Camp board member.

The building has been at the camp for more than 50 years.

“We have done a lot of maintenance over the years, however we have exceeded the life expectancy of this building,” Naylor said.

The plan is to build a new 8,000-square-foot facility to house everything from a new kitchen to a camp store.

Naylor says once this new building is complete, no matter how many campers are at camp each week, they’ll be able to seat everyone comfortably for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“The new facility will allow us to seat 200 campers at the same time and offer the efficiency of multiple serving lines,” Naylor said.

Since 2015, camp attendance has increased 27 percent.

As of the beginning of July, one million of the $1.65 million needed has been raised.

“So generations have loved this building for a long long time, it has held devotionals, and singings, and millions of meals have been served and people just love this facility,” Naylor said.

The fish fry fundraiser on Sunday is all-you-can-eat, with all the sides and a drink for just $10.

You can eat there at the dining hall or take it to go.