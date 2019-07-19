Mugshots : Madison County : 07/18/19 – 07/19/19

1/14 Brandon Davis Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange

2/14 Hope Arment Rogers Theft of motor vehicle, theft over $10,000, theft of services, failure to appear, violation of probation

3/14 Elizabeth Chartoff DUI, legend drugs-possess without prescription, open container law

4/14 Gregory Seaton Failure to appear



5/14 Joseph Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/14 Kiara Mays Theft under $999

7/14 Pearl McKinney Failure to appear

8/14 Robert Haskins Violation of community corrections



9/14 Robin Burks Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/14 Shani Bass Theft over $10,000

11/14 Shanna Ferguson Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed

12/14 Tasha Pruitt Violation of community corrections



13/14 Thadduse Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/14 Trent Reynolds Violation of probation, failure to appear





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/19/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.