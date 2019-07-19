Mugshots : Madison County : 07/18/19 – 07/19/19 July 19, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/14Brandon Davis Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Hope Arment Rogers Theft of motor vehicle, theft over $10,000, theft of services, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Elizabeth Chartoff DUI, legend drugs-possess without prescription, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Gregory Seaton Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Joseph Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Kiara Mays Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Pearl McKinney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Robert Haskins Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Robin Burks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Shani Bass Theft over $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Shanna Ferguson Failure to appear, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Tasha Pruitt Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Thadduse Golden Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Trent Reynolds Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/18/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/19/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest