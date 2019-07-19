Pasta sauce recall information

A popular pasta sauce is being voluntarily recalled.

Certain Ragu pasta sauces may contain fragments of plastic.

The recall includes Ragu Chunky Tomato Garlic and Onion with best by dates of June 6, 2020, and June 5, 2020; Ragu Old World Style Traditional with a best by date of June 4, 2020; and Ragu Old World Style Meat with a best by date of June 5, 2020.

No other Ragu pasta sauces are being recalled, and no injuries have been reported.

If you have one of these sauces, throw it away or contact Ragu’s customer service hotline to receive a replacement.

Ragu’s customer service hotline can be reached at 800-328-7248. The customer service team is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.