Roy Alford Winchester

Services for Roy Alford Winchester, 81, will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Cedar Avenue Chapel of Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Pastor Frank McGee and Brother Kenny Carr officiating. Interment will follow at Caledonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Winchester, a retired diesel mechanic for Scarbrough Brothers Tractor Company, Wells Tractor Company, Argo-Collier Truck Lines, and Volunteer, was a former night watchman for Henry I. Siegel (HIS) Company in Trezevant and was a custodian and maintenance man for the First Baptist Church of McKenzie, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. He was born on June 30, 1938 in rural Henry County Tennessee to Fonzo V. and Clara Marinda Myers Winchester. He was a member of Long Heights Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Josie Purvis, Clara Kesterson, Rebecca Winchester and a brother Douglas Winchester.

Survivors include his wife of 46 years Peggy Ann Allen Winchester of McKenzie, his children Cindy (John) Sommer of Georgetown, KY, Teresa (Jamie) Johnson of Gleason, Lisa Goode of McKenzie and Ronnie (Blanche) Tegethoff of Martin, TN, two sisters Mary Kleet of McKenzie, Reba (Ricky) Christopher of Adamsville, TN, a sister in law Pearl Winchester of Memphis, three brothers Walter (Kathy) Winchester of McKenzie, James (Kay) Winchester of Memphis, Jimmy (Janet) Winchester of Milan, TN, and three grandchildren Victoria Watkins, Brittany Tegethoff, and Jacob Johnson.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Jimmy Allen, Jason Winchester, Philip Kesterson, Wayne Allen, Matt Kinzer, and Mason Wells.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.