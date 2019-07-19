UTM Jackson Center to host LEGO robotics camp

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin Jackson Center will host a LEGO robotics camp starting Aug. 2.

The camp will be held Aug. 2 and Aug. 5-6 at the center, located at Jackson State Community College.

The camp starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 5 p.m., with a movie provided from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. after the afternoon robotics class.

The camp allows students to build and program robots, teach their robots to dance, follow a line, park, and other activities.

Registration is $115 per student. To register, visit UTM’s website and click the “Jackson” tab.

For more information, call UT Martin outreach at 731-881-7104.