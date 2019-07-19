Westview directed towards a team mentality for 2019

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Westview coaching staff invited members of the Tennessee National Guard today to conduct a variety of team oriented exercises for the varsity football team.

From team relays, team push ups, to tug of war competitions, the goal was simple – build team chemistry.

First year head coach, Matt McConnell, takes over a Westview program that went 2-8 last season, finishing last in Region 7 3A. McConnell comes to Westview after spending 5 years at Waverly Central, a program that saw a good amount of success under his leadership.

However this year, the Chargers are prepared to make some noise in the local area. Led by one of the state’s best quarterback’s in sophomore Ty Simpson, Westview brings a host of individual talent to the table.

But after today’s military training activities that tested his players both mentally and physically, Coach McConnell’s primary focus is a team first mindset. Once every member of the Chargers buys into this philosophy, McConnell knows this group is capable of having success.

Westview will kick off competitive football a week before the regular season, with a Jamboree scrimmage at McKenzie.