Churches collaborate to host first block party in Bells

BELLS, Tenn. — A local community came together to be involved in a fun event held for the first time.

“It started with pastors coming together for coffee and getting to know each other,” said Pastor of Walnut Hill Baptist Church Justin Moreland. “We’d talked about an event we could do together.”

Several churches in the Bells area collaborated to put together a block party for the community.

Church leaders say it’s a way to bring everyone together for fun and fellowship.

“Some of us had done a movie outside before, and so I mentioned that, and everyone ran with it,” Moreland said. “We’ve put it together for the glory of God.”

The first ever block party featured live music, an outdoor movie of Tim Tebow’s movie “Run The Race,” bounce houses for the kids, and free food.

One of the performers shared his enthusiasm for singing at the first event of its kind in the area.

“It’s really exciting to be able to spread God’s word around,” Marshall Carman said.

“I would just tell people that God is here on this earth for us, and to bring your kids out and to let us spread the word to them and the bigger people out in our lives,” Carman said.

Church leaders say they hope to hold more block parties in the coming years, and not just for the fun.

“The more we come together, the stronger we become,” Moreland said.

Community members say they’re excited for the next block party.