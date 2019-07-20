Health dept. to host 2 back-to-school walk-in immunization clinics

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department will hold two walk-in immunization clinics before school starts in August.

The clinics will be held July 30 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and August 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m at the health department on 804 North Parkway in Jackson.

The number of openings is limited, but they hope to see as many people as possible.

Upcoming kindergarten students must get the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), chickenpox, diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP), and polio vaccines.

Upcoming seventh grade students must get the tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (Tdap) vaccine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also highly recommends these students get meningitis and Gardasil vaccines. Gardasil protects against cancers caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection.

High school students, ages 16 and older, need two meningitis booster shots.

These students must get these vaccines before school starts in August. Students not up to date on routine vaccinations may need to get more shots.

Health officials want to remind parents that the walk-in clinics are not free, so parents will need to bring their child’s shot record and insurance card.

For more information, call the health department at 731-423-3020.