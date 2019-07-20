Local first responders hold ‘Fill the Boot’ event in support of MDA

JACKSON, Tenn. – Errick Merriweather is the public education coordinator for the Jackson Fire Department. He says that the annual first responder appreciation day is how they want to show their appreciation to the community.

“We want to give back to the community and just let them come out and enjoy the day. It’s hot but we are going to try to cool them down maybe spray little water on them and just have fun with it,” said Merriweather.

Kids also got the opportunity to meet emergency personnel.

“Just go around and get little information, talk with the first responders and get to know them little better and get educational information,” said Merriweather.

Merriweather says the event is being held for a great cause.

“It’s in support of MDA. We want to support them. We raise money every year, we do what we call “Fill the Boot” and we go around and collect money and we donate, give all the money that we raise and we give it all to the foundation,” said Merriweather.

Families say they enjoyed every minute of it.

“So far just went inside the firetruck and we got to press the sirens and the lights come on. The kids did the bean bag toss just a while ago,” said an attendee.

“The bean bag toss and we got to go to the firetruck,” said an attendee.

“Today is awesome because this teaches kids that our first responders, what they do in the community for us to keep us safe and its positive and it gives something g the kids to do as well,” said an attendee.