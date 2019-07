HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – A sorority is doing something special for young girls.

The Theta Eta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority incorporated sewed pillow case dresses for little girls in Haiti.

Chairperson for the sorority, Donna Reggans says one of the sororities targets for the next four years is global impact. Reggans says the sorority wants to serve and help everyone in the community.