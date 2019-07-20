UT Martin to host 4th annual end-of-summer bash

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is hosting their 4th annual summer bash for high school seniors.

The end-of-summer bash will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 26 at the main campus.

Registration for this event will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Boling University Center. Campus tours will follow an official welcome.

The event will include a party with refreshments, team and individual activities, and displays from various campus departments and social organizations.

The party will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the Student Recreation Center. Those who have already attended a campus tour may arrive for the party at 12:30 p.m.

Parking will be available in front of the Boling University Center and across the road near Pacer Pond.

For more information, visit their website, call the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 731-881-7020, or email them at atmitme@utm.edu.