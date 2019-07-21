Local church celebrates Choir Day

JACKSON, Tenn. – The New Greater Bethel AME Church on Cartmell Street celebrated choir day on Sunday.

“Where other churches within the community come together and faith in God come together and worship through song and praise,” said Pastor Sabrina DeBerry Transou.

Transou says various choirs and groups were invited to come and sing at the church for choir day.

The pastor says this is something that church celebrates annually. The church also invited soloists to come sing.

“Evangelist Alberta Herron, sister Shirley from the Whitehouse Pentecoastal. So we were so graciously honored by God that the faith and community came to help us at our annual choir day,” said Transou.

It was a way for everyone to come together to worship and sing songs of praise.

“Of those who came to worship and its through song and their true worship and connection with God that we would unite as one praising God. It allowed our individualities and our diversities to become one,” said Transou.