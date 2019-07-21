Local kids have fun at the “Back to School Bash”

JACKSON, Tenn. —

Anitra White, started Jota’s Heart Outreach to help people in her community.

White said this is the first time they are hosting a youth event.

Prizes, food, school supply vouchers, plus much more were given out to the kids to prepare for the 2019 school year.

“We call it the back to school community bash, but we just getting out and trying to get the community together to have fun and give the kids some things that they need for going back to school,” said Anitra White, organizer of event.

The school supply vouchers given to the kids are to be used the following Sunday, when they pick up their school supplies.