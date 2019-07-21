Tennessee student dies in accident on Guatemala trip

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A college-bound student in Tennessee was killed in an accident while on a trip to Guatemala.

Carson-Newman University says Seth Washam died from an electrical short in a hotel swimming pool, according to WATE-TV. His sister, Emma Washam, a junior at Carson-Newman, was injured in the incident. Seth Washam was an incoming freshman at the university in East Tennessee.

His mother, Jean-Ann Washam, is executive director of the university’s Appalachian Outreach home repair ministry.

The small Christian college has about 2,500 students and is located about 30 miles east of Knoxville.

The university has set up a page on its website for donations to the family.

Information from: WATE-TV, http://www.wate.com/.