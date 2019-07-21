The Downtown Tavern hosts final concert at Liberty Street location

JACKSON, Tenn. –“Every time a door closes, another one opens,” said Brandon Clifton, organizer of the Downtown Tavern’s farewell concert.

It’s been 15 years of business in the heart of Jackson, and now the doors of the Downtown Tavern are closing.

Sunday evening is the last night their doors were open. Many regulars at the Downtown Tavern came out to show their support.

Some said the Downtown Tavern is home to many new musicians.

Tyler Goodson, a regular musician there, said the business gave him what he needed to be a better performer.

“I actually consider this the place where I cut my teeth, I learned how to play on stage,” Goodson said. “We got a gig here at the Tavern, and we just became Hub City Magic.”

After hearing news of the closing, Goodson said he will miss the people there.

“It’s got it’s own thing and it’s the downtown community. It’s the people, it is brick and walls and glass, and you walk through the front door, it’s the people inside of the building,” Goodson said.

But the closing is the hardest for the owners.

“It’s definitely hard for them and all of us here at the tavern because we are definitely a family here,” Clifton said.

Clifton, who spoke on the owners behalf, said they still have high hopes for the future.

“There’s definitely a plan to move it somewhere. We are just trying to get our ducks in a row and figure out what the next move is,” Clifton said.

But in the meantime, supporters packed the Downtown Tavern to celebrate one last night.

“I was supposed to work tomorrow, but I took off knowing that it was the last day that it would be open,” said Daniel Orsini, a local at the Downtown Tavern.

We reached out to one of the owners of the Downtown Tavern, but since emotions were high on their final night, they decided not to comment.