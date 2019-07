JACKSON, Tenn. — Theatre lovers couldn’t resist and packed The Ned for an afternoon of music.

The Jackson Theatre Guild put on one of their performances of a classic Manma Mia.

The 2 o’clock show on Saturday had a full house and lots of people singing along.

Mamma Mia is based on Swedish pop group Abba’s hit song of the same name.

Many of Abba’s other hits are in the musical.

Performances started Thursday and run through Sunday at 2 p.m.