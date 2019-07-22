Couple sentenced in Atwood animal cruelty investigation

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — An Atwood couple charged with animal cruelty in April 2018 have been sentenced to serve five years in custody.

Donald Schoenthal and Tara Neutzler pleaded guilty in May to charges of animal cruelty and aggravated animal cruelty.

More than 150 animals were seized from their Atwood home during the investigation, and more animals were seized from a property the couple owned in Middle Tennessee earlier this year.

As a part of their plea agreement, Schoenthal and Neutzler will be unable to possess any animals for 10 years.

They were also sentenced to pay a $1,500 fine.

See more from the sentencing hearing on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6.