Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 blocked near Haywood County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are temporarily closed while crews work to clear a crash near the Haywood-Madison County line.

According to a post by Haywood County EMS on their Facebook page, the lanes are closed due to a six-vehicle crash on I-40 eastbound near the 74 mile marker at Lower Brownsville Road.

They are asking all drivers to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.

Injuries are currently unknown.