Family and friends hold candlelight vigil birthday for Liberty Tech teen

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil Monday night to celebrate a young man who lost his life too soon.

Families and friends gathered at the Hub Club to remember and celebrate what would have been James Rivers’ 17th birthday.

On February 18th, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reported Rivers was accidentally shot by a family member. Monday night, family members released birthday balloons, prayed and shared memories of the Liberty Tech teen.

“I want James to be remembered for standing up for people who can’t stand for themselves, specifically when it comes to gun violence and the one’s who have been victimized of gun violence that can’t speak or have a thing that happens to them and no one knows,” said Rivers’ mother, Tanya Rivers.

“I always loved how he would, like, crack a joke and keep me from being mad,” said Rivers’ girlfriend, Destiny Teague.

The family says River was also a rapper. His mother says she wants to make sure he is never forgotten.