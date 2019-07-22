‘I’ll Be There’ music video

JACKSON, Tenn. — Clifford Ray Walker Jr. works at Arrington Funeral Directors as an apprentice, and sees it as a ministry.

But, in 2016, he started working on another project, the song “I’ll Be There.”

Over the three years, he worked with the bus ministry at Calvary Church in Jackson, which provides transportation for kids to different events.

Friday, he released the video for his song, and it has been seen and streamed more than 20,000 times on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and Facebook.