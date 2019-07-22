Lexington ready to get to the next level

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Hard work is a common phrase heard around the Lexington football program this summer.

Right now, the Tigers are focused on putting it into action. Last season was a tough battle every single week. The Tigers were involved in a number of close games. Six of those games they lost by 7 or less points.

But as the 2019 season approaches, Lexington has a sense of urgency, and they’re bought in to the game plan. Throughout the offseason, the focus has been on making the team as whole better.

The Tigers will their first opportunity to put that desire to win on the field when they host a Jamboree for multiple schools around the area on August 16th.