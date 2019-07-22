Lifeline Blood Services still in need of donors

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is still in need of blood donations.

Officials say the blood donation center is struggling with low blood supply.

Donation turnout so far has not been enough to replenish the dangerously low supply across West Tennessee.

You can donate at Lifeline Blood Services, located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive in Jackson.

The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Walk-ins are welcome.

You can find more information at lifelinebloodserv.org or the Lifeline Blood Services Facebook page.