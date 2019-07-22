Linda Marie Cates McIntyre, age 75, resident of Memphis and wife of the late Raybon McIntyre, departed this life Sunday afternoon, July 21, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral Services for Mrs. McIntyre will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Burke Howcroft, pastor of Lambert Community Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery at Williston. Visitations for Mrs. McIntyre will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 and from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.

Linda was born May 1, 1943 in Haywood County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William A. Cates and Cassie Watson Cates. She was a graduate of Haywood High School Class of 1961 and was married October 12, 1962 to Raybon McIntyre who preceded her in death on May 30, 2016. Mr. and Mrs. McIntyre had been residents of the Memphis area since 1961 and she was employed at Three Little Pigs Barbecue before her retirement. Linda was a member of Lambert Community Church and enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing and riding on the lawn mower.

Mrs. McIntyre is survived by her son, Raybon K. McIntyre of Moscow, TN; two brothers, Lynn Cates of Brownsville, TN, Danny Cates (Bonnie) of Whiteville, TN; three grandsons, Andrew Stewart (Lauren) of Williston, TN, Christopher Stewart of Memphis, TN, Johnathan Stewart (Libby) of Memphis, TN; four great-grandchildren, Jaymee Stewart, Blakeley Stewart, Nolan Stewart, Addalyn Stewart; and longtime family friends, Brian, Susan and Dylan Gavrock of Byhalia, MS.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Hunt; two sisters, Sue Pittman, Geneva Johnson; and her brother, Clayton Cates.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robbie Cates, Tracy Bell, Brian Gavrock, Brandon Traylor, Stephen Watkins and Ryan Bell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Shady Grove Cemetery Association, c/o Brenda Joyner, 7552 Meadowland Drive, Memphis, TN 38133.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.