Manufacturing facility to open in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Officials announced Monday that a manufacturing facility will be opening in Lexington.

Bravo Incorporated, which makes underground containers for petroleum products, announced Monday they’ll be opening a new facility in Lexington.

“I am beyond excited and happy,” said Paola Bravo, CEO/president of Bravo Incorporated.

Bravo says this has been a vision of hers for many years.

“This is the next step of where I want to go, and I have got some big steps I want to take, so this is finally it,” Bravo said.

Bravo bought an existing building in Lexington. The containers the company builds helps to keep gasoline products from leaking into the environment.

“What that basically does is that protects wherever you have fuel being dispensed into it, protects it from leaking out and contaminating the groundwater that we drink,” Bravo said.

Bravo says the move will also bring more jobs to West Tennessee.

“We’re expecting 85 to start off slowly,” Bravo said. “I’d like to have 150 to 200 just in this plant. The vision right now will be our first plant of a couple more, so we have big plans and goals set ahead.”

“We are totally excited,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “We have had two of our industries that were talking about closing. It was kind of hard times, but in the last two years we have had a lot of announcements. We announced 775 jobs last year and more this year.”

“I know that this is the model for the future of how we are going to go ahead and learn and take it from there,” Bravo said.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the new facility will mean a $2.8 million investment in Henderson County.