Melanie Moses Sharp age 68, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Bro. Carl White and Rad Ellington officiating. Burial to follow in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Sharp family will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

She was born in Brownsville, TN on April 17, 1951 to the late James Phillips Moses Jr. and Reese Jacocks Moses. She loved to cook, read and spending time with her family and all her animals. She was a member of D.A.R. and was passionate about her job as an office manager at Crockett Christian School. She was preceded in death by her husband: Carlyle “Buddy” J. Sharp Jr.; and one brother: James Phillip “Phil” Moses IV.

She is survived by two sons: Dallas Sharp of Memphis, TN, Sidney Sharp (Annette) of Olive Branch, MS; two daughters: Reese Sharp Ferrell (Tommy) and Brandy Rose L. (Brian) all of Brownsville, TN; three step brothers: Lewis Crawford of Jackson, TN, Len Crawford (Ferris Ann) of Bells, TN, Lexie Crawford (Ashley) of Birmingham, AL; one sister in law: Kaye Moses of Brownsville, TN; one nephew: J.P. Moses (Christin) of Brownsville, TN; two great-nieces: Jennifer and Juliana Moses; her special friend: Les Moffatt; and leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Kevin Sharp, Stephanie Sharp, Kim Fields and Matthew Sharp.

In lieu of flowers, the Sharp family requests that memorials be made to Crockett Christian School, P.O. Box 609, Maury City, TN 38050