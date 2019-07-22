Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

JACKSON, Tenn. –Mental health, some say they just don’t talk about it, specifically minorities.

After speaking with two local doctors in the mental health field they both said mental health is definitely a taboo subject.

“They have been referred to as crazy,” said Dr. Samuel Carney, a local retired psych examiner.

“No I’m not crazy, I don’t need any help,” said Dr. Keesha Reid, a local psychiatric nurse practitioner.

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, 1 in 5 adults will experience mental illness this year.

Dr Carney said several factors go into why mental health is such an issue specifically among minorities.

“Especially in a rural state, sometimes people don’t have ready access, and when there are access points sometimes people are distrusting of them,” said Dr. Carney.

Dr. Carney said money is another big factor, other reasons pertain to the stigma associated with mental health.

“For many years, sometimes in the African American community would think of these mental disorders of as not apart of their community, it happens to someone else, but it really doesn’t happen to us,” said Dr. Carney.

Dr. Reid, who works at a local prison agrees with Dr. Carney.

“In their homes they were told, ‘it’s OK’ or ‘you will be OK’, or ‘go and say your prayers’, or ‘read your bible’, which is all well and good, but I still need a neutral person to talk to,” said Dr. Reid.

“I think we need to have more awareness,” said Dr. Carney.

“You may be more isolating yourself from others, you don’t find enjoyment, so those are some of the settle things that we have to pay attention to,” said Dr. Reid.