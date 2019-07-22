Mugshots : Madison County : 07/19/19 – 07/22/19 July 22, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/46Jimmy Mullins Theft of services, theft under $999, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/46Antoine Mathews Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/46Andrew Diebold Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 4/46April Bullen Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/46Audrey James Simple domestic assault, schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/46Bernard Hardin Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/46Blake Robinson Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/46Bryan Coe Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/46Byron Rogers Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/46Carl Turley Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/46Charles Hardnett Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/46Charles Thompson Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 13/46Charles Williams Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/46Chelsey Dennis Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/46Christopher Dabbs Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/46Dana Ashford Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/46Deeanna Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/46Derick Starks Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 19/46Ethan Hoover Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/46Felicia Forman Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 21/46Gabrielle Hines Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 22/46Jennifer Owens Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 23/46John Elam Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 24/46Johnny Fortune DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 25/46Keosha Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 26/46Lartheree Thomas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 27/46Leo Singleton Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 28/46Loretta Smith Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/46Marcus Boyd Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption 30/46Scott Wright Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 31/46Marshay Kocisko DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 32/46Monica Wallace Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 33/46Nictoria Washington Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 34/46Orsinto Pirtle DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 35/46Quadasia Boyd Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/46Sandra Renfroe Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 37/46Shannon Rowe Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 38/46Simplicio Federico Driving on expired license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/46Sincere Pitts Evading arrest, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 40/46Sonya Luttrell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/46Stephen Earl Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/46Zachary Schwartz Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 43/46Taniya Wilson Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 44/46Taron Riggs-Zarate Schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 45/46Tessa Goodman Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 46/46Tevin Mays Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/19/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/22/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest