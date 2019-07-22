Scattered Storms Increase By This Afternoon

Weather Update: Monday, July 22 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have one more morning to get through with oppressive humidity. Temps started off in the mid to upper 70s this morning. We will start the morning off with some sunshine. Clouds will be increasing through the rest of this morning along with a few showers and storms. The bigger threat of showers and storms will increase through late morning and certainly into this afternoon. A strong cold front will slowly slide south across West Tennessee this afternoon and evening which will maintain the chance overnight.

Tomorrow:

A cooler, and far less humid area of high pressure. Temps will start off in the upper 60s, as the main front wont be completely through West Tennessee just yet, but by tomorrow afternoon. You will really notice the difference. High temps Tuesday, and the rest of the week will remain in the 80s! Dew Point may hang in the mid to lower 50. A much more refreshing and cooler airmass through the week.



