Showers and Thunderstorms Linger into the Early Evening

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Monday, July 22nd

Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through West Tennessee this afternoon producing heavy rain and frequent lightning in some areas. This is all associated with a cold front that will bring some of the coolest weather we’ve had since Spring! Temperatures will be lower and the humidity will be more bearable than it’s been for the last couple of months.

TONIGHT

Rain showers will gradually dissipate by midnight tonight as the oncoming cold front makes its way through West Tennessee. Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become clearer by Tuesday morning with temperatures that will be the coolest they’ve been all month when they reach the middle 60s by sunrise!

Mostly sunny skies are forecast tomorrow with breezy winds from the north at 10 to 15 miles per hour. It’ll be less humid on Tuesday than it has been for most of the month with highs near 80°F. Enjoy! There’s a chance for us to see some of the coolest weather we’ve had since Spring this week, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com