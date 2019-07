Winders hired as Jackson State head baseball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — Today the Jackson State athletic department announced that Michael Winders will be the next head baseball coach for the Greenjays.

This is an in house hire for the program, as Winders has served as the head softball coach at Jackson State since 2008.

Winders played at Jackson State from 2001-2002, and was later hired as a catching coach in 2005. He also helped with the women’s basketball team while at Jackson State.