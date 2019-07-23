Darlene Overton Yates
|Darlene Overton Yates, Paris, Tennessee
|77
|Henry County Healthcare Center
|Monday, July 22, 2019
|2:00 P.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Dr. John Smith, Fairview Baptist Church
|Memorial Cemetery
|After 11:00 A.M. Thursday until time of service
|September 22, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois
|Family and friends
|William Jordan Overton and Ruth Evelyn Simons, both preceded
|Emmitt Junior Yates, Married, May 27, 1989; Preceded May 11, 2009
|Debbie (Steve Gibson) Falberg, Paris, Tennessee
Melisha (Chris) O’Quinn, Clayton, North Carolina
Step-daughter: Julie Yates, Hickman, Kentucky
|Step-sons: Donald Yates, Union City, Tennessee
Michael Yates, West Virginia
|William Dean (Madelyn) Overton, Crystal Lake, Illinois
|Josh (Katie) Gibson, Ariel O’Quinn, Belle O’Quinn, and Noble O’Quinn.
Step-grandchildren: Nicholas and Macy Yates,
|Stella and Oliver Gibson
|Aunt: Tommie Lou Waggener, Martin, Tennessee
|Mrs. Yates was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church. She was known best for the many years that she worked at Pockets. Darlene enjoyed the many friends she made through work and looked forward to seeing them every day.