Infant head & neck support accessories recall information

An infant product is being recalled due to a suffocation hazard.

The Boppy Company has announced a recall for its infant head and neck support accessories.

The head support area can reportedly be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.

The firm has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

This product was sold at Target and online through Amazon from March to May of this year.

If you have one of these, stop using it and contact the Boppy Company for a full refund.

You can contact the Boppy Company toll-free at 888-772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, by email at info@boppy.com, or online by visiting www.boppy.com and clicking on “important recall information” at the top of the page for more information.