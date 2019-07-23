JMCSS administrators meet at summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — Administrators of the Jackson-Madison County School System meet to prepare for a new school year, which starts in just a few weeks.

“It is a moment and time for us to refocus and renew and refresh all of the priorities that our school system has in store for our students and teachers,” Pope Elementary Assistant Principal Terrance Morris said.

Morris is one of several school administrators attending a two-day administrators summit at the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

“We just want to make sure that everyone is on the same page, and that everyone has this renewed sense of what the main thing is, and that’s our students,” Morris said.

During a discussion regarding instruction and curriculum for the new school year, each group created a poster.

“We have a core set of actions that all of our curriculums are focusing on,” Morris said.

Administrators say not to expect any new changes in curriculum or instruction for the upcoming school year.

Administrators listened to a presentation emphasizing improvements in communication between themselves and their teachers.

It featured points including talking with teachers about last year’s performance, identifying strengths or weaknesses, and determining any support necessary.

“We are going to continue in the fine fashion we set forth last year. We just want to come back stronger and better,” Morris said.