Johnson begins first year at Dresden

DRESDEN, Tenn. — Wes Johnson takes over as the head football coach at Dresden for the 2019 season, replacing Levi Estes who stepped down this past May.

Johnson has spent time at the Division I college level, spending time at Arkansas and SMU. Johnson explained that he and his family have already felt extremely welcomed into the Dresden community, and he is eager to get to work on Friday nights.

However, Johnson does have an important task ahead of him. Last season, Dresden surprisingly finished 2-3 in Region 7A play, coming up just shy of the playoffs.

The Lions are a team with recent success in getting to the postseason, and in order to return this year, Johnson explains that his team must stay healthy and provide their best effort every day.

Dresden fans will have the chance to get their first look at Coach Johnson’s group on August 16 at the Henry County Jamboree.