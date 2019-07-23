Local church holds final community prayer meeting for the Summer

JACKSON, Tenn.–Local church members gather for the final community prayer meeting of the Summer.

It’s hosted by the Campbell Street Church of Christ. Tuesday’s meeting was held at Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

The whole community was invited for food, fun, fellowship and prayer.

“I think bringing people from churches or outside the church and just coming together whether it’s black white, different religions, races

something that brings the community together, it’s really special that this is taking place,” said Jackson Duncan, youth intern with Campbell Street Church of Christ.

Members say they are praying for the entire community, including families, school teachers and city officials.