‘Lovers’ quarrel’ ends with officer-involved shooting in Selmer

SELMER, Tenn. — A “lovers’ quarrel” ends with an officer-involved shooting in Selmer.

A McNairy County deputy shot Courvousia Laster Monday night at a home on Oak Street.

According to police, it all started around 11:30 Monday night, when officers responded to a domestic call on Young Drive.

The caller told police Laster got mad at her, there was a physical altercation, and he left the house, possibly with a handgun.

The report shows Laster then went to a home on Oak Street, assaulted someone inside, and took their handgun.

Brenda Kyle lives just two doors down from the home on Oak Street. “I opened the door to come outside to see what’s going on, and I heard ‘put your hands up, put your hands up,’ and other squad cars came after,” Kyle said.

Documents show once officers found Laster at the home on Oak Street, they heard gunshots and entered the home.

That’s when one deputy fired and hit Laster in the back.

“They took someone away in an ambulance,” Kyle said. “He didn’t seem too responsive at that time. He was lying on his side, and they took him away.

Kyle said she was shocked this happened on her street.

“This is not normal,” Kyle said. “This is beyond — I can’t even find the words to describe what’s going on. It’s really sad, and this does not happen often.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News did reach out to McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck who was not able to make a comment at this time.

We do know the only person taken to the hospital was Laster.

Laster is now facing charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.