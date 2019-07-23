Mugshots : Madison County : 07/22/19 – 07/23/19 July 23, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/5Alexis Blue Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/5Christopher Quarles Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/5Cornelius Love Aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/5Octaveious Polk Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/5Tafus McNeal Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/23/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest