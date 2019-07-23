Mugshots : Madison County : 07/22/19 – 07/23/19

1/5 Alexis Blue Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/5 Christopher Quarles Violation of probation, failure to appear

3/5 Cornelius Love Aggravated domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/5 Octaveious Polk Violation of probation



5/5 Tafus McNeal Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection









The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/22/19 and 7 a.m. on 07/23/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.