Portfolio Recovery Associates donates $50,000 to Carl Perkins Center

JACKSON, Tenn. — Members of one business donated thousands of dollars to help support the prevention of child abuse.

A check presentation took place Tuesday afternoon at the Exchange Club luncheon where debt collecting company Portfolio Recovery Associates donated $50,000 to the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.

Angie Counce, vice president of operations for the company, said her employees helped raise much of that portion because of their support of the center’s mission.

Pam Nash, president and CEO of the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center, says any donation amount matters.

“We’re just thankful that the community supports us in the way that they do, and we’re thankful for any donation, whether it be a dollar or a thousand dollars — we just appreciate everybody’s help and support,” Nash said.

Donations play a huge part for the Exchange Club Carl Perkins Center.

On August 18, the center will hold its annual Circles of Hope Telethon here on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to raise more money for their cause.