Potential for Record Low Temperatures Tonight

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Tuesday, July 23rd

Temperatures have only been able to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s in West Tennessee this afternoon! Although the first official day of Fall is still two months away, this weather is sure making it feel like it’s a lot closer! We’ll get more of the Autumn-like weather tonight when the coolest weather since Spring returns to West Tennessee.

TONIGHT

It was nice and cool this morning, but it’ll be a little more brisk early Wednesday, with a potential for record lows under clear skies! At the coolest point of the night, temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s and we only need to drop below 58°F in Jackson to set a new record.

Mostly sunny skies are expected once again tomorrow, and after a brisk start, we’ll see temperatures warm up to the lower 80s in the afternoon with light winds. Enjoy it while it lasts! We’ll be back in the 90s before long. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including when the warmer weather returns and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

