Sheriff’s office PSA warns Madison Co. residents about proper address display

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office called a press conference Tuesday to release a public service announcement about their new initiative, with the tagline “Help Us Find You.”

“They’re not putting their reflective numbers on their mailboxes, and we sometimes go three or four homes in a row and just can’t find folks,” said Tom Mapes, public information officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-second ad, produced by WBBJ-TV, highlights the importance of properly identifying your residence.

A collection of EMS, law enforcement officers and electrical companies encountered the same problem — houses whose addresses were not clearly labeled. For emergency services, the seconds spent finding a house number could be the difference between life and death.

“I’ve been doing EMS for almost 30 years, and it’s been a problem for 30 years,” said Paul Spencer, the operations manager for Medical Center EMS.

Residents are reminded that the number should be on both sides of the mailbox, and it should be visible from the road.

Residents of Madison County can pay for a reflective address sign from the Madison County Fire Department for $20.

“Please display those signs — don’t delay our response to you,” said Tina Morris, community outreach specialist for Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation.

The number for requesting an address sign is 731-424-5577.