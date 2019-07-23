TBI identifies man shot by deputy in McNairy County

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on scene in Selmer as they investigate an overnight officer-involved shooting.

The shooting occurred just before midnight when deputies with the McNairy County Sheriff’s Office were assisting the Selmer Police Department with a domestic-related call at a home on Oak Street, according to a release from the TBI.

Deputies witnessed Courvousia Laster, 25, pull a weapon on another man during an altercation, according to the release. A deputy then shot Laster, who was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more information becomes available.