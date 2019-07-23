Wife of Jackson mayor cited on shoplifting charge

JACKSON, Tenn. — The wife of newly elected Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has been cited on a shoplifting charge from Walmart in north Jackson.

Jessica “Nikki” Conger, 30, was cited Sunday with misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart on Emporium Drive, according to court documents.

Conger was in the self-checkout area just before 3 p.m. when she is accused of failing to ring up 28 items totaling $84.77, according to the citation.

Conger must report to the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex for booking and processing by August 2.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Mayor Scott Conger for comment.

See the citation below: