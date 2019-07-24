Another Cool Night Expected for West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Wednesday, July 24th

Temperatures unofficially tied a record low in Jackson this morning when it was 58°F early in the day. We’ve still got some cool mornings ahead of us but we’ll quickly notice the afternoons get warmer for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT

Under mostly clear skies with calm winds, temperatures will be back in the upper 50s by sunrise on Thursday morning for another Fall-like start to the day tomorrow. We may not set any records however, as the record low temperature for July 25th is 56°F.

After another cool start tomorrow morning, mostly sunny skies will lead to a warmer afternoon than we had yesterday. With light winds from the the northeast, temperatures will peak in the middle 80s at the warmest point of the day while the humidity remains relatively low. We’ll be getting hot and humid again this weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast heat index and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

